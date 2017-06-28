Chamber purchases banners for the 4th

Corning Area Chamber of Commerce’s Secretary/Treasurer Priscilla Williams and Chamber President Amanda Wiedeman pose for a picture in front of a 4th of July banner at Wynn Park. This year the Chamber was able to purchase six banners and a “Win Me!” sign that went in the back of the truck for our annual homecoming celebration to help get more advertisement for the event. These banners were located on the east and west entrance to town by the welcome sign. One can also be found at the intersection by the Ermert Funeral Home and two more can be found on the corners of the grounds at Wynn Park.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/