Chamber Christmas Banquet Festive, Fun Evening

The 2017 Chamber Christmas Banquet was a great success with a grand time had by all. Each table at the event was decorated by businesses and clubs in a White Christmas theme. Daniel Plemons crooned holiday tunes while the crowd dined on turkey or roast beef dinners catered by 3 Little Pigs Catering from Qulin. The National Junior Honor Society students were servers for the evening meal. A rousing game of BINGO was played after dinner with Bob Fry announcing letters and numbers and Gracie Townsend delivering the BINGO prizes provided by local businesses.

Table decorating winners were: Red Hats for Most Creative; Clay County Electric for Most Elegant; and Cate Pharmacy for Most Original. Representatives from these winning tablescapes will attend the January Chamber of Commerce luncheon to receive their awards and have photos taken.

