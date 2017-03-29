CCEC hosts Open House

More than 40 people gathered in the Members’ room of Clay County Electric Cooperative last Friday for an Open House which included a presentation, meal and tour of the new state-of-the art facility.

Located on 3111 Highway 67 South, near Corning Airport, staff members moved into the new headquarters last December after occupying offices in Corning city limits for more than nearly 80 years.

Guests continued to come into the facility throughout the half-day-long event, which began promptly at 11 a.m.

