CBC founder creating history brochure
Wed, 06/14/2017 - 1:49pm News Staff
Lance Hewett
One young Corning resident is on a mission to bring to light the history of our beloved small town.
Drew Calhoun, a recent graduate from Corning High School and the founder of the Corning Beautification Committee, is working on a book that will feature several anecdotes, pictures, and historical texts of buildings and residents in and of Corning.
