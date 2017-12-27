Catching up with 2017 ‘First Baby’ Josiah David McMasters

Corning’s 2017 First Baby of the Year was one of the few contest winners to be born in February. Josiah David McMasters was born at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro at 7:15 in the morning on Monday, February 6, 2017 to the family of David and Bethany McMasters and his sister, Addilyn.

Josiah weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces. Josiah’s mother, Bethany shared that about two weeks after his birth, he developed a few health problems and was placed on life support at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for a while, but reports he is doing wonderful now and is completely healed. Soon to be a one-year-old, Josiah has two bottom teeth and can say, “Da Da” and “Na Na”. His parents noted that he is not walking yet, but is crawling. He is a good eater and likes balls, trucks and music.

