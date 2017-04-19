Casey’s to open next week: 26 jobs

Casey’s General Store will open in Corning on Thursday, April 27.

The announcement first came nearly two years ago, in May 2015 when Corning Mayor Rob Young said the company had purchased property with the intent to construct a new store. “I am excited,” said Mayor Young. “This is just the first step. We have Taco Bell opening in June and I’ve been on the phone with several other businesses who may be interested in coming to Corning.”

