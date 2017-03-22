CASA seeks volunteers

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, accordign to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). It is a time to acknowledge the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. The social and emotional well-being of children and families is important to decreasing the record number of children currently in foster care.

During the month, communities are encouraged to get involved and play an active role in preventing child abuse and neglect. This year’s theme is Making Meaningful Connections. CASA of the 2nd Judicial District is looking for volunteers to make meaningful connections in the lives of abused and neglected children.

