Brookland native creates children’s home in Kenya
Wed, 11/29/2017 - 1:39pm News Staff
Sarah Morris, Sun Staff Writer
Maddie Archer is no ordinary college freshman. The 18-year-old runs Under His Wings International, a nonprofit that funds a children’s home in Kenya with 21 kids in its care.
“The way mine is different is Under His Wings International rescues kids under 3 years of age,”
