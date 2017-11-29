Brookland native creates children’s home in Kenya

Wed, 11/29/2017 - 1:39pm News Staff
Sarah Morris, Sun Staff Writer
Maddie Archer is no ordinary college freshman. The 18-year-old runs Under His Wings International, a nonprofit that funds a children’s home in Kenya with 21 kids in its care.
 
“The way mine is different is Under His Wings International rescues kids under 3 years of age,”
 
 
