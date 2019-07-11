BRE strategizes to support and expand local businesses

Corning’s Business Retention and Expansion (BRE) committee has been meeting regularly to create and implement strategies on how to connect with existing businesses in our community to understand and respond to their business needs.

The group has begun a series of in-person, individual interviews over a two to three-month timeframe with business owners in the community with the following objectives in mind: To demonstrate support for local businesses, help solve immediate business concerns, increase local businesses’ ability to compete in the global economy, establish and implement a strategic plan for economic development and build community capacity to sustain growth and development.

