Board approves season pass prices

The Corning School Board met at 7 p.m. on August 15. 2019. The agenda for the August meeting was short. The minutes and financial reports were the first items to be approved. Chad Hovis was employed as a bus driver followed by the contract renewal with The Doni Martin Center. The tuition for the center increased to $34,305 per student. Currently, the District has two students attending The Doni Martin Center.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/