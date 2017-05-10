Bestie teachers accepted into Dyslexia Therapist Course

Two Park elementary teachers who have been friends since childhood have been accepted into the Dyslexia Therapist Course hosted by the Apple Group in Jonesboro. Laurie Mock and Brenda McGrew will begin this training in the fall. This two-year training program will teach them to identify dyslexic students as well as other reading problems and offer strategies to correct the deficiency.

This will be a great asset to Park Elementary students. The duo have a rich history together, having grown up in Corning, were roommates in college and both serving as teachers at Park. They remain close friends today

