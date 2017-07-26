Bee caravan visits Arkansas Welcome Center

Bees traveling in six semi-trucks from the Texarkana area made their annual trek to Wisconsin last week to pollinate cranberries. On Friday they were traveling back to southern Arkansas. The bee handlers make the Corning Welcome Center a regular stop to suit up and spray the bees with water.

