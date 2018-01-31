Beauty salon celebrates name change and location

Wed, 01/31/2018 - 2:44pm News Staff

Southern Roots Salon celebrated a new name and location with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, January 24, 2018. Owner, Jackie Edington has been a hair stylist for 10 years. Southern Roots Salon is now located at 306 Washington in Corning. It was formerly known as Infinite Illusions. The salon has three additional stylists, Angie White, Erin Wheeler and Crystal Guthrie.

 

