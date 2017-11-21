Be My Guest Ribbon Cutting

Be My Guest, a bed-n-bath, on Airbnb, is open for business with the ribbon cutting last Friday, November 17. Left to right, George Lowe, Chamber President Carla Price, Owner, Sheila Schooley, Patty Watson-Scheer and Chamber Secretary, Priscilla Williams. The bed-n-bath will accomodate families, hunters, or anyone coming to Corning that desires a nice place to stay in a residential area. The home is a three bedroom, 1 1/2 bath with indoor furnishings and outdoor patio. Rentals can be nightly, weekly or monthly. Airbnb is a community marketplace for people to list and book accommodations around the world online.

