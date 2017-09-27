Attempted ATM break-in at FNB

Wednesday, September 20 at 1:41 p.m. First National Bank alerted the Corning Police Department to an attempted break-in of an ATM machine.

The subject David C. O’Danial, of Corning; was arrested on-site and charged with attempted break-in.

As reported by the police department, during the incident Mr. O’Danial approached the ATM on his bicycle armed with a tire iron. There was no damage to the ATM machine. Police responded within two minutes of the call from the bank. O’Danial is currently out of jail and awaiting a court date on October 10.

