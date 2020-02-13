Arkansas worst state for renters

The state of Arkansas is the only state where renters are not guaranteed a habitable dwelling. Landlords have very broad rights, while tenants have few.

In a phone interview with State Rep. Greg Leding (D – Fayetteville), he said, “Arkansas is the worst state for renters. “We’re the only state that fails to ensure safe and habitable housing for people who rent their homes—but it’s not for lack of trying.”

Leding stated, “A third of Arkansans, about a million people, rent their homes so this isn’t something that affects a small number of people and then if you’ve got a great landlord, you still deserve to be protected by law.” Leding has spearheaded several attempts to pass legislation for stronger tenant rights in Arkansas.

