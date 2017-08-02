Arkansas beefs up former Paul’s Law concerning texting and driving

A person who is caught texting and driving in Arkansas can face a $250 fine for the first offense, under a new law, Act 706, formerly known as Paul’s Law; taking effect this week. The bill was sponsored by Sen. Will Bond, D-Little Rock, and approved by the Arkansas General Assembly. It was approved by the Senate 21-4 and in the House by a 73-12 margin. A violator can also face up to a $500 fine for each additional offense. Drivers will need to note that perusing or posting on social media, such as Facebook, is also considered to be texting while driving. The law reads in part:

“Access, read, or post to a social networking site” means using a wireless telecommunications device to interact with a web-based service that allows a person to:

Construct a profile within a bounded system; Articulate a list of other members with whom the person shares a connection; and Communicate with other members of the site;

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/