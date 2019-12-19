Area children shop with local heroes

The annual Shop with a Hero event hosted by Corning Cares made Christmas a little brighter for 68 children last Saturday, Dec. 14. Each child was allowed to spend $100 on their presents during their shopping excursions in the following stores: Harold Implement, Dollar General, 3 Little Monkeys and Shabby Chic. Members of local law enforcement, fire department, and Arkansas Game and Fish helped children and their families shop. Santa Claus (Mitch Brown) and his elf (Gena Sweaney) interacted with the children and their families. Rhonda Sollis, program coordinator, said that the organization appreciates the community for their support of the program and the merchants for participating.

