ARDOT officials announce bid approval to resurface Peco roadn

The Arkansas State Highway Commission announced January 25th that it has approved a bid for improvements to “Peco Road” or CR 142 in Corning. Tuesday, January 9, 2018 Clay County Judge Mike Patterson and Clay County Road Superintendent Daniel Burr traveled to Little Rock to take a check to the Arkansas Department of

Transportation for $35,000, which is 10 per cent of the projected cost, in order to put an overlay project on the bidding list for the January 17, 2018 bid letting. Previously, the Arkansas Transportation and Highway Department suggested to the county that the road was in need of an overlay. The heavy traffic on the road has had a toll on the road’s structure. Patterson stated that in the next week farmers will be hauling corn to Peco, which will increase traffic on the road in the near future. The projected cost of the overlay project was $350,000.

