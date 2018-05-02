AR Justices continue to uphold dicamba ban

The Arkansas Supreme Court has been consistent in staying judge’s rulings to exempt some farmers from the dicamba ban issued by the Plant Board. Monday, April 30, justices stayed a Clay County judge’s order prohibiting the state Plant Board from enforcing its herbicide ban against a group of farmers in our county.

The dicamba ban took effect last week and will run through October 31. The ban was issued after the board received complaints last summer that the herbicide drifted onto crops and caused damage. Plant Board Director Terry Walker told the Courier, “We had about something over a thousand complaints alleging dicamba symptomology, which would indicate a misuse because it didn’t stay where it was supposed to last year. And we have evaluated about half those and I would say in most of the case files where our inspectors went out and looked, there was symptomology present in areas where the chemical was not applied.”

