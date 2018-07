This Rhonda Sollis’ thirteenth year to hand over the truck keys to the annual Fourth of July truck winner and this year’s winner is thirteen-year-old Jaci Hart of Jonesboro. Jaci’s mother, Stephanie Hart said, “I used to crank call Granny every year and say she won it. So I thought Jaci was messing with me.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/