AHTD takes measures at Y

Clay County citizens have been concerned about the intersection of U.S. Highway 62 and Highway 135, better known as the Corning Y for several years. After the deaths of two Craighead County women on June 13, several entities called on the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department to take a look at the intersection to see if something could be done to make it safer for travelers. State Representative Joe Jett, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller and State Senator Blake Johnson were among the group that voiced concerns to the AHTD. Jett recently received a letter from Gill Rogers, Governmental Relations Officer for the AHTD stating that the intersection had been investigated and some immediate measures were added for safety. His letter indicated that other options would be explored.

