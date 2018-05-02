Ahrents declared Clay County Farm Family of the Year

On the morning of March 15, 2018 the Clay County Farm Family Committee met in the Clay County Extension Service office on Second Street in Corning. Their mission that morning was to select the 2018 Farm Family. The committee brainstormed and submitted area farmer’s names. A vote was taken and Martin Ahrent and Sons owned by Ahrent brothers, Mark and Michael Ahrent and their families were selected by their own community of agriculturists as the farm family to represent Clay County for 2018. The Ahrents work closely with Clay County Extension Service taking advantage of the research-based information concerning farming. County Extension Agent, Stewart Runsick disclosed, “I have had the pleasure of working with the Ahrent family over the past few years. They are excellent farmers and are always supportive of our Extension educational programs. They are early adopters and are willing to utilize new research in order to improve their operation. They were one of the first farmers on the West side of the county to practice zero tolerance on pigweed control.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/