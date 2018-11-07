Ahrent elected Mayor of Corning

Mayor-Elect Greg Ahrent threw his hat into the ring for the Corning mayor’s race with the desire that he could make a difference. On Wednesday morning, a few hours after learning he had won the election, he talked to the Courier about the issues he wants to address as mayor, “I’m going to dedicate myself to the city.

We have a big fight in front us. The water issues, the drainage issues, we just want to thoroughly clean up the town. Those are all issues that need to be addressed. We all know the budget is going to be tight.

That’s just a given. We need drinking water, we need drainage, we’ve got to clean up our community. We want people to stop and say

, “Oh, what a quaint community. It looks beautiful.” I think those three things and a balanced budget are most important. I know we need jobs, but if we don’t clean our community up people’s not going to slow down long enough to look at us.” Ahrent said that it needs to be a community effort. “We need to all join hands. We’re going to have to approach it from all different angles and try to get stuff done.” Ahrent declared that he is ready to roll his sleeves up and get started

