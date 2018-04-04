AG seeking restitution for opioid misuse in Arkansas

Thursday, March 29, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was joined by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a press conference that was broadcast live on Facebook, to announce that she has filed a lawsuit against the opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and Endo on behalf of the State of Arkansas.

Rutledge stated, “It is important that we be mindful that this epidemic hits every single community in every single family in Arkansas.” The AG’s office shared with the Courier that their data indicated that in 2015, Clay County had a rate of 24.6 percent of early initiation of general drug use, with the state being at 18.4 percent.