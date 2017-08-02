AG mobile office comes to Corning

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has made the availability of her office to people in all 75 counties of Arkansas a priority since she took office since January 13, 2015. She created the mobile office initiative during her first year in office to make the office accessible to everyone, particularly to those who live outside Little Rock. According to her website, in both 2015 and 2016, her office assisted nearly 1,300 Arkansans. Thursday, July 28, her mobile office was in Clay County in Corning at the M.B. Ainley Community Center. Chris Campbell, former Corning native and investigator for the Attorney General’s office was in town to aid constituents. He assisted with consumer related issues in filing consumer complaints against scam artists and to share the other services Ms. Rutledge’s office offers to constituents. Campbell stated that one of the issues he handles as an investigator concerns the hiring of contractors. “Many people are deceived by contractors in Arkansas who are not licensed and bonded”, he disclosed. “People should always call the Arkansas State Contractors Licensing Board before hiring someone to build or work on their home. Beware of anyone who asks for money upfront.” His job as an investigator encompasses areas of exploring and preventing fraud and scam artist activities.

