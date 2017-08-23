AG listens to leaders in Rutledge Roundtable

Clay County civil, education and faith-based leaders filled the Walmart room Tuesday, August 22 at M.B. Ainley Community Center in Corning to share their concerns and views with Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. The meeting was a part of the Attorney General’s tradition of holding statewide Rutledge Roundtables in all Arkansas counties. Local citizens were there to discuss how to bolster the State’s economy, address the growing prescription drug epidemic, domestic violence, cybercrimes against children, Internet safety and other concerns citizens wanted to discuss with her.

Rutledge began the discussion by saying she grew up in northeast Arkansas in Batesville. She explained that she knew how difficult it can be for citizens outside Little Rock to communicate with officials in the capital city. It is her mission to reach out in a series of roundtables to hear directly from Arkansans.

