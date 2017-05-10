64 CHS seniors receive diplomas at graduation

Proud graduating seniors walked the aisle Sunday, receiving their diplomas as the culmination for their hard work. The CHS gym was packed as parents, school faculty, relatives and friends gathered to share the students’ proudest moment and wish them well in the future. Melanie Ricker delivered an exceptional valedictorian speech, in which she analyzed the Dr. Seuss quote and class motto,

“Sometimes you never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory.” Ricker stated that while not all moments during the class’ time in high school may have been particularly enjoyable, overall the experience of attending CHS was unforgettable. She went on to say that the class was great about working well with one another, and that their ability to set aside differences allowed them to succeed during homecoming festivities and pep rallies

