52nd Kiwanis-radio auction set May 1-5

Corning Kiwanis Club will put hundreds of items on the auction block May 1-5 during the 52nd annual Kiwanis Club Auction. MoreMusic 93.5FM and members of the local Kiwanis Club will serve as auctioneers as items and services donated by area businesses and individuals will be sold.

As the major fund-raiser for Corning Kiwanis, money is used for college scholarships for Corning graduates, coats for youngsters, reading programs, Christmas gifts through DHS, Little League program, ambulance donations and much more.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/