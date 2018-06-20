4ht of July News

The Chamber of Commerce announces a new entertainer to be performing during the July 4th celebration at Wynn Park.

Maggie Thorn, an up-and-coming music artist will be performing along with J.R. Rogers during the Corning Fourth of July Homecoming festivities. Maggie won The Mid-South Fair Youth Talent Competition at age 15 and has released three CD’s of original music, set foot on a thousand stages from Nashville, Tenn. to Hollywood Calif., studied music and commercial voice under some of the finest instructors at Belmont University. She has opened for opened for national touring acts including The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Corey Smith, Daryle Singletary, Darrel Worley, and more as well as being invited to perform at “The Mile of Music” Festival in Appleton, Wis. five years in a row.

