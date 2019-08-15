1st Choice hosts ‘back to school’ event

1st Choice Healthcare in Corning hosted a back to school event; Friday, August 9 from 1p.m. - 4:30 p.m. to kick off "Partnership for Success", a program designed to address two of the nation’s top substance abuse prevention priorities, underage drinking and drug abuse among persons aged 12 to 25.

1st Choice Healthcare CEO, Brigitte McDonald opened the event with a short welcome and introduced the following speakers; State Senator Blake Johnson, Corning Superintendent Kellee Smith, Director of Prevention Services at the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, Lisa Perry and Derrick Newby from UALR MidSouth who discussed Partnerships for Success (Building Capacity for Prevention and Community Change) and RAAD (Rising Above Alcohol and Drugs).

