Writing retreat for Arkansas military vets

In 1928, acclaimed author and Nobel Prize winner Ernest Hemingway pened portions of one of the most enduring war novels in Ameican literature. A Farewell to Arms, at the ome of his second wife Pauline Pfeiffer in Piggott, AR.

Hemingway’s studio at the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center (HPMEC) is the site of an all-expense-paid weekend writing retreat for military veterans Friday through Sunday, September 15-17.

