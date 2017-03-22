Writer Bobbie Ann Mason to read at Delta Symposium XXIII

Arkansas State University’s Delta Symposium will feature “An Evening with Writer Bobbie Ann Mason” on Friday, April 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Carl R. Reng Student Union auditorium (GPS 101 N. Caraway Road).

The evening will begin with an on-stage interview with Mason, who will discuss the 1989 movie production of her novel “In Country,” starring Bruce Willis and Emily Lloyd and directed by Norman Jewison. The film will be screened the prior evening, Thursday, April 6, in the Student Union auditorium from 7 to 9 p.m.

After the interview, Mason will give a reading from her work, answer questions and sign books. Presented by A-State’s Department of English, Philosophy and World Languages, the film screening, interview and reading are free and open to the public. A reception and hors d’oeuvres at the Heritage Plaza will follow the Friday evening events.

