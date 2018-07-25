Woolard awarded America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders scholarship

The National FFA Organization awarded an America’s Farmer’s Grow Ag Leaders scholarship to Cole Woolard of Corning. The scholarship is sponsored by America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders Monsanto Fund. Woolard plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at the University of Arkansas.

This scholarship is one of 1,829 awarded through the National FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year. Currently 114 sponsors contribute more than 2.5 million to support scholarships for students

