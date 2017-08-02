The Women Active for Christ held their monthly meeting at Pat Morrow’s home. We began with a prayer and potluck. A short business meeting was held. Reports were read and approved. We discussed a Christmas project and giving a baby shower for one of our church members.

We are continuing our study in the Book of Ruth. The lesson was entitled The Bitter Quitter. We read Ephesians 4:31 which told us to get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander as well as all types of evil behavior. One statement made in the lesson was, “when you’re following God, everything just falls into place.” Although the statement is true, when we are trying to do God’s Will it doesn’t always seem that everything is falling into place. In the journey to Bethlehem, Ruth may have felt this way more than once.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/