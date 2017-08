Nathaniel Miller was the winner of a Kindle HD 8 in the Story Time Reading Contest at the Poplar Bluff Municipal Library. Pictured with Nathaniel is Erin Rigby, librarian and Kolby Sowell, Story Time reader.

