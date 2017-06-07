To wed July 1 . . . .

Carla Jean Marie Money of Pocahontas will become the bride of Benjamin Randolph Asher Graddy of Maynard on Saturday, July 1, 2017. The wedding is planned for 4:30 p.m. at James Ranch Event Center, 1258 Old Ferry Lane, Pocahontas.

The bride is daughter of Edward and Goldie Money of Pocahontas and is a 2011 graduate of Pocahontas High School.

