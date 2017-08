Mr. & Mrs. Harold Bliss, Jr. of Corning are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Alexis Bliss, to Jonathan C. Spradling, son of Hester and the late Clifton Spradling of Harrisburg, AR.

Miss Bliss is also the daughter of Erica Graff of Delaware, AR. An October wedding is planned.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/