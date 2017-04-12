WAC studies book of Ruth

The Old Reyno (church) Women Active for Christ met in the home of Janice Edington for their monthly meeting with nine members present. Suzy Parks led the thanksgiving prayer before eating. A short business meeting followed the potluck dinner.

We finalized the dates and hostesses for the remainder of the years. Janice reported sending the Crittenden Home our monthly pledge and our donation to The Acts 1:8 Fund. May 17 at 6:30 p.m. was set for the Mother-Daughter Banquet to be held in Cole’s Restaurant in Reyno. We decided to have a booth set up for our 100th Homecoming on July 9.

