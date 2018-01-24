WAC meeting for November and December

Reporter: Helen Tyler In November the Women active for Christ met in the activity room at the church. Marsha High served as the hostess. There were seven members present. We enjoyed the pot luck dinner, had a short business meeting and continued in our study of Ruth.

The lesson was entitled, Big doesn’t always mean better. The Quit Quitting verse was from Zachariah 4:10, “Do not despise the small things, for the Lord rejoices to the work begin”. The lesson emphasized a need to ask ourselves if we are doing things to get recognition or praise from God or man. God see and knows our faults. A group discussion was held and we finished with a prayer.

