WAC July Meeting

The Old Reyno Women Active for Christ meeting was held in Maynard with Suzy Parks as the hostess. Six ladies attended. We enjoyed the potluck dinner and then had a short business meeting to discuss our Homecoming at church to be observed August 5th. We made plans for the decoration and food to be prepared. Jonathan Edington will decorate and the ladies will serve potluck. In other business we voted to buy two patriotic and two valentine banners for the auditorium at church.

After the short meeting we began our Bible study continuing in the Book of Ruth. The title for the lesson was, ”He’s Not Thinking About It.” The Quit Quitting verse was, “As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us” Psalm 103:12. Our present day story was about a little girl in a Thanksgiving play. She studied her lines until she had learned them well. She was assured by her mother that she would be present at the play at 1:00 o’clock. All was well she was prepared to do her part. Her mother was seated in the first row and watched as the students giggled with nervous excitement. The play began with a song and then the little girl stepped forward to say her part. She began strong but nerves caused her to inappropriately giggle, and say, “Oh, my gosh”, her face turned red, and she put her paper over her face where she stood for the next fifteen minutes. She was mortified. When the play ended she ran to her mother and with tears streaming down her face confessed, “I messed up.” She said, “I practiced so hard, I tried my best, but I messed up.

