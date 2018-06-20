WAC holds June meeting

The ladies in the Old Reyno Free Will Baptist church held their Women Active for Christ meeting in the fellowship hall at the church. Pat Morrow hosted the meeting. Six members attended the meeting. We enjoyed the potluck dinner that was served. Brother Jed Daniels lead the thanksgiving prayer and as a guest was served first. After sharing the meal, a short business meeting was held. We decided on a date for a baby shower, volunteers offered to purchase the cake, decorate the tables, and get games for the shower. We discussed plans for Father’s Day. It was decided that all men present would receive a gift and special recognition for the oldest father, the youngest father, and the father with the most children present would be recognized and given a gift. The minutes and secretary’s report were read and approved.

