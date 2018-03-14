VFW shows appreciation

Last week Post Commander Randall Webb of the Corning Rapert-Poyner Post #8347 presented Clay County Courier’s Managing Editor Pam Lowe with a certificate “For Meritorious and Distinguished Service in Furthering the Aims and Ideals of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States”. Webb stated the VFW members wanted to give this honor to Ms. Lowe in appreciation of her efforts to assist veterans and shining a light on their service to our country.

