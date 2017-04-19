VanGordon family reunion held

The VanGordon family reunion was held Saturday, April 15, 2017 in the home of Glen and Una Ervin of Corning in order to spend time with Cathy VanGordon Gott of McDougal who is battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Many family members arrived on Friday and were able to visit through Easter Sunday.

Those in attendance were: Larry, Kelly, Sam and Will Dodd of Corning; Tom and Mary Beth VanGordon, Charlotte and Olivia Ayers and Dennis Jenkins of Durand MI; Mina Lou and J.L. Tucker of St. Charles, MO; Judy and Lee Murphy of Festus, MO; Don and Terry Czerniewski of St. Louis; Linda and Wesley Prince of Clinton; Jerry and Barbara Dodd of Knob; Barbara, Megan, Colton, Hadlin and Clyde Gott of Paragould; Shaun, Crystal, Isaac and Kinleigh Rogers of Wentzville, MO; Jay, Marcia and Ellis Ervin of Madisonville, KY; Lyndel, Jordan, Lindsey and Cannon Ervin of Paragould.

