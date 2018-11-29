UMC serves fellowship for Thanksgiving

“Who will you have lunch with on Thanksgiving Day?” was the question asked to several widows and widowers in Corning First United Methodist Church 30 years ago. Too many times the answer was generally, “All my family has gone somewhere else, so I will be at home.” Over the decades that answer has changed to “I will eat with you at the church and even bring a neighbor or friend who is alone.”

Even though many of those first participants are no longer around, the numbers of those first 12 in 1988 have grown to over 60 in recent years.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/