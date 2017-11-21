Trammel directs BRTC Choir Christmas Concert

The BRTC Concert Choir and BRTC Kimbrough Singers will be performing their annual Christmas concert November 30th at 7:00 p.m. at Marilyn’s Clogging Company on the Pocahontas Square. The concert will be under the direction of Joniece Harold Trammel with accompanist Glenda Blasini. Trammel is the daughter of Fred Harold of Corning and the late Oleita Culver Young.

The concert is free and open to the public.

