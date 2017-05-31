Thomas Green graduates

Thomas Michael Green, son of Mike and Julie Green, Cache, OK, will graduate from Cache High School last Friday evening. He has been a member of the band, student council and the cross-country team. He was awarded a president’s scholarship to Cameron University in Lawton, where he will begin classes in August. He is grandson of Dwight and Janet Fritts, Lawton, OK, and great-grandson of the late Earl and Ruby Hicks of Corning.

