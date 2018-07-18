Summer Program receives special delivery

Last Thursday, July 12, the children in the Noah’s Ark Summer Program enjoyed a refreshing treat from the folks at Taylor’s Watermelons. Brooke Anders delivered 20 watermelons and 4 cantaloupes for everyone to enjoy. Noah’s Ark Director Brenda Skaggs said, “The melons were so good. It was very generous of Brooke to bring them for all of us.” Many Northeast Arkansas residents wait for the melon season to begin every summer in order to get their first taste of the year of sweet Taylor Watermelons.

