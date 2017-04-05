Park Elementary has announced the March Students of the Month. Pictured from left, front: Alana Bowen, Mileah Edwards, Xander Yandell, Mariellen Rice. Middle: Lydia Raspberry, Mattany Wright and Camilla Flannery. Back: Jailey Reed, Bryce Ballow, Bentley Buckhanan, Aliyah Segura. The word of the month was Courage.

