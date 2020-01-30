Student art on exhibit in Visual & Performing Arts Festival

The Northeast AR Education Cooperative in Walnut Ridge hosted the 19th Annual Visual & Performing Arts Festival at the Cooperative on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The following Corning students have artwork on exhibit and attended the show. Representing Park Elementary are Cannon Ervin, Rayne Owens, and Valeria Ramiro. Corning Middle School is represented by Gracie Townsend and Loreli White. Standing on the end next to Mrs. Megan Owens, Corning Elementary Art Teacher is Sophie Townsend representing Corning High School.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/J.%20V.%20Rockwell%20PublishingID251/